Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, April 10, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Data reveal that African American and Latino Americans are at a higher risk for developing and dying from COVID-19. For instance, in Chicago African Americans make up 70 percent of COVID-19 related deaths while they make up just 23 percent of the city’s population. The imbalance has exposed the underlying failures in the system and the urgent need to address environmental, political and economic concerns. President of Color of Change, Rashad Robinson, joins me today to discuss the impact the pandemic is having on minorities and ways to address it.
Millions of American workers are literally risking their lives every day on the job, saving desperately ill patients, ensuring food and medicine get to our stores and homes, and keeping the public safe. Dr.David Michaels, Former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (2009-17) and author of The Triumph of Doubt: Dark Money and the Science of Deception, makes the case for using OSHA to help ensure that workers are protected. He joins me on the show today to talk all about how the agency can play a role.
Since we last spoke with Eleanor, Coronavirus deaths worldwide have topped 100,000, Trump has removed two inspectors general, and unemployment claims have hit new records. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. Eleanor welcome back to the show!
As the pandemic spreads, Arizona now counts 3,112 reported cases of coronavirus and 97 deaths. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) shares his perspective on the pandemic and response, as well as legislative priorities and his reaction to the firing of Navy Captain Brett Crozier for sounding the alarm bells about a coronavirus outbreak among his crew.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:55 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|