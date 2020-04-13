Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 13, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The US now has over 576,695 confirmed Coronavirus cases and 23,068 deaths, and conversations about stopping the virus and restarting the economy continue. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton joins me today to talk all about the coronavirus, the Trump administration’s response and more.
The Coronavirus keeps spreading in America and around the world, highlighting the need for a global response. Editor-at-large at The Hill Steve Clemons, has been monitoring the situation in the US and abroad, digging into the latest in The Hill’s Coronavirus Report. He joins me to talk about the pandemic.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the Wisconsin election debacle to uncertainty about the US Postal Service’s funding to Sen. Bernie Sanders dropping out of the presidential election. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following coverage of the Coronavirus and the media’s failure to interrogate Trump’s actions and motives, Trump’s endless and newsless press briefings and more. He joins me on the show to discuss some of the latest coverage.
