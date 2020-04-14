skip to main |
As we continue to
unpack the president’s briefings, follow state-by-state developments and check
in on the presidential race, we turn to author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, who has been keeping up with it all. She joins me
on the show today to talk about the latest in the response to the Coronavirus
pandemic and more.
In addition to being a Golden
Globe nominated film, TV and stage actress, Annie Potts, serves as an ambassador for the California food rescue
group White Pony Express. The organization brings surplus food to those in need,
and with the Coronavirus pandemic, the demands are even greater. She joins me
on the show today to talk about the effort.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from
the announcement of Supreme Court audio broadcasts to Wisconsin voters
unseating an incumbent Republican State Supreme Court judge to ongoing risks of
exposure for those awaiting trial. Mark returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and so much more.
As we continue to discuss the
newest developments with the Coronavirus, the presidential election and other
political headlines, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress
host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.
