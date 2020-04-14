Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


As we continue to unpack the president’s briefings, follow state-by-state developments and check in on the presidential race, we turn to author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, who has been keeping up with it all. She joins me on the show today to talk about the latest in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic and more.


In addition to being a Golden Globe nominated film, TV and stage actress, Annie Potts, serves as an ambassador for the California food rescue group White Pony Express. The organization brings surplus food to those in need, and with the Coronavirus pandemic, the demands are even greater. She joins me on the show today to talk about the effort.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from the announcement of Supreme Court audio broadcasts to Wisconsin voters unseating an incumbent Republican State Supreme Court judge to ongoing risks of exposure for those awaiting trial. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
As we continue to discuss the newest developments with the Coronavirus, the presidential election and other political headlines, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.


Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:46 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 