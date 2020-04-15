As the country grapples
with the Coronavirus pandemic and speculates about plans to reopen,
understanding the number of cases and deaths becomes increasingly critical.
National affairs correspondent at The Nation, Jeet Heer, wrote about
Keeping the toll of Covid-19 deaths artificially low makes it easier for Trump
to push for a premature end to the lockdown. He joins me on the show today to
talk all about it.
Alabama now has over 4,000 confirmed COVID-19
cases and the state is under a stay-at-home order through at least the end of
the month. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL)
has been pushing to address the pandemic from proposals to expand Medicaid to
assisting small businesses to investigating racial disparities in disease rates
and impacts. He joins me on the show to talk about the situation in Alabama and
the nation.
From Capitol Hill to
the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and
politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at
Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest news
on ICE detainees and COVID-19 exposure, undocumented workers left out of the
stimulus, LGBTQ activist Phyllis Lyons legacy and more.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD),
is part of the Maryland delegation working hard to support the state and nation
amidst the Coronavirus crisis. He returns to the show today to discuss his
advocacy and legislative efforts on the pandemic response, and reactions to
Trump’s attack on the World Health Organization and his putting his name on
every stimulus check.
