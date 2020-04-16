Thursday, April 16, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.

The first confirmed Coronavirus death in Oklahoma came from the Cherokee Nation and the virus continues to spread. Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Chuck Hoskin Jr., has led the response on the ground and calling for federal government coordination. He joins me on the show today to discuss the response to the pandemic and calls for fair federal funding.

The US now has over 600,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and 22 million new unemployment claims in recent weeks. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, has been covering the developments and the government’s spin. She joins me today to talk all about the pandemic, the administration’s response and more.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:00 PM



