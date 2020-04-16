Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
The US now has over 600,000 confirmed Coronavirus cases and 22 million new unemployment claims in recent weeks. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, has been covering the developments and the government’s spin. She joins me today to talk all about the pandemic, the administration’s response and more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|