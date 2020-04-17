Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, April 17, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Trump announced that governors will reopen the states according to a plan, while also Tweeting about liberating residents of states with Democratic governors. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins Michelangelo to talk about the conflicts over reopening the country and discuss why presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden should be playing a more prominent role in the national conversation.
Before coming to congress, Representative Donna Shalala (D-FL) served as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under Bill Clinton. She has been pushing for a science-driven plan to reopen the government, more testing and transparency in the state and much more. She joins me on the show today to talk about the pandemic response and where we go from here.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump telling governors to plan opening up states, to Trump’s plan to cut World Health Organization funding, to Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren endorsing Joe Biden for president. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
