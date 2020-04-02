Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
The Coronavirus pandemic is affecting the nation’s health, economy, and rights in ways we’re still learning. Right wing forces are seizing upon the Coronavirus pandemic as a moment to advance their anti-choice campaigns. Actresses and writers Martha Plimpton and Kellie Overbey are board members of the group A is for Women’s Reproductive Rights. They are working to bring awareness to these issues and the latest attacks on women’s rights. They join me on the show to discuss the fight for women’s reproductive rights.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on DACA recipients in the medical field, the risks of coronavirus exposure in ICE detention and more.
The pandemic continues to spread around the country and the economic impact is being felt my millions with a spike in unemployment claims. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton, has been covering it all. She joins me on the show to talk about the latest in the pandemic response.
