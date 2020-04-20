Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, April 20, 2020
Monday, April 20, 2020
Fringe groups have been protesting state restrictions aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19, and Christian Right figures have also gotten tied up in the opposition, exposing their agendas. Senior Fellow at the People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch, Peter Montgomery, has been covering the movement and its messaging. He joins me today to talk about the latest Far Right appeals.
Pediatrician Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) was first elected to Congress in 2018. Now, she’s on the front lines of legislating during the COVID-19 public health crisis. She joins me on the show today to talk about testing, small business relief and representing a district hit hard by the pandemic.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump encouraging protests against pandemic prevention steps to combatting voter suppression to congress holding remote hearings. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
