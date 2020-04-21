skip to main |
Coronavirus cases in the US continue to climb as Trump focuses on
reopening states while also shutting down immigration. Senior editor at The Atlantic and senior political
analyst at CNN, Ronald Brownstein, examines how the pandemic could
exacerbate Trump's weakness with urban and suburban voters. He joins me on the
show today to talk all about it, plus, Joe Biden's challenge to appeal to young
voters without losing older ones.
The
fringe, anti-government protesters rallying against stay-at-home orders and
other pandemic precautions describe themselves as standing up to tyranny. Journalist,
author, and chronicler of the alt-right, David Neiwert, writes about this latest wave of extremism for Daily Kos and joins me on the show to
talk about it.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
Supreme Court cases to at least seven coronavirus cases linked to the Wisconsin
Primary Election to the growing diversity of Washington State’s judges. Mark
returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Gov. Brian Kemp has called to start reopening the state. Meanwhile, local officials want a science-based approach and more coordination. Savannah Georgia Mayor Van Johnson (D) joins me on the show to talk about safety concerns in the state.
