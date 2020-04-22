Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following coverage of the Coronavirus response, Fox News’ hypocritical distanced coverage of anti-social distancing protests, and why major outlets are still covering Trump’s briefings in their entirety. He joins me on the show to discuss these issues and more of the latest coverage.
Michigan has nearly 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,700 deaths. As the virus spreads, Attorney General Dana Nessel, has been working to make medical equipment more affordable, stop price gouging and protect vulnerable renters from eviction. She joins me today to talk about these issues and more.
On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, organizer and chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, Jane Kleeb, writes in The Nation that rural America has the land, the people, and the potential to flip the political equation on climate change. She joins me on the show today to discuss unifying environmental advocacy around the country to make a lasting impact and more from Nebraska.
