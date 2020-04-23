Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
As we’ve seen in the Wisconsin primary and elsewhere, the pandemic has made exercising the right to vote more complicated. Protecting that right is more urgent than ever with voter suppression efforts intensifying as we approach the high stakes fall election. The Florida ACLU tackles the issues in a new report: Let Florida Vote: Coronavirus is only the newest barrier to voting in Florida. Micah Kubic, executive director of ACLU Florida, joins me on the show today to talk about the obstacles to voting in Florida and ways to tackle them.
The US now has over 876,771 confirmed Coronavirus cases and 48,900 deaths as new research suggests earlier cases in the US and more exposure around the nation. Meanwhile, some states are eager to reopen and a Health Department Official who questioned a supposed "miracle cure" was ousted. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo Heather “Digby” Parton joins me today to talk all about the coronavirus, state actions, Trump administration’s response and more.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:35 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|