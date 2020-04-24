Yesterday, the House passed the latest stimulus package to help aid small businesses, hospitals, local governments and testing. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12) joins me to talk about the latest bill, what more needs to be done, and her reaction to Trump’s latest health claims.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s miracle cures, the latest stimulus package and far right, anti-government protests. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
