Friday, April 24, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

From the supposed miracle cure of Hydroxychloroquine to pondering disinfectant in the body, Trump touts more fake science and shifts the focus away from testing. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, has been following the developments and how it exposes the press' "both-sides quackery." She joins me on the show today to talk all about it.

 Yesterday, the House passed the latest stimulus package to help aid small businesses, hospitals, local governments and testing. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI-12) joins me to talk about the latest bill, what more needs to be done, and her reaction to Trump’s latest health claims.

 This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s miracle cures, the latest stimulus package and far right, anti-government protests.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 4:01 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 