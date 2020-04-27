Howard Dean is boycotting MSNBC until the network stops airing Trump’s press briefings. The former Governor of Vermont, former Chair of the DNC and founder of Democracy for America, who is also a doctor, has been speaking about the urgency of the pandemic and more. He joins me on the show today to talk about the White House COVID-19 response, public health priorities and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump suggested putting UV light and disinfectant into the body, to Georgia reopening businesses to the push for mail-in voting. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|