Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA-36) raised alarms about the spread of Coronavirus in his Coachella Valley district early. With a background in emergency medicine and public health, he has advocated for more medical resources, more testing and an end to misinformation. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the pandemic, the latest stimulus bill and more.
As we continue to discuss the newest developments with the Coronavirus, the presidential election and other political headlines, we turn to political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay to parse the latest news.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Attorney General Bill Bar calling stay-at-home orders "disturbingly close to house arrest,” to readying for the 2020 election. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
