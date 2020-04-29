Veteran journalist Dan Froomkin has been examining Trump’s messaging and the media’s coverage for his publication Press Watch and on Salon.com. He joins me on the show to talk about Trump's dangerous idea of reopening schools, how the press is continuing to cover for Trump and more.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on coronavirus and migrant detention centers, Trump threatening sanctuary cities and more.
