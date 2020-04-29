Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

As the pandemic spreads and the economy shrinks, we continue to unpack the administration’s response, what’s happening in the states and more. We turn to author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast, who has been keeping up with it all. 

 Veteran journalist Dan Froomkin has been examining Trump’s messaging and the media’s coverage for his publication Press Watch and on Salon.com. He joins me on the show to talk about Trump's dangerous idea of reopening schools, how the press is continuing to cover for Trump and more.

 From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on coronavirus and migrant detention centers, Trump threatening sanctuary cities and more.

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:23 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 