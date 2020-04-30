Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Now that the Democrats are consolidating behind Joe Biden for 2020, election forecaster Rachel Bitecofer has updated her models and highlights key states where the fortunes are changing. A Senior Fellow at the Niskanen Center and Assistant Director of the Wason Center for Public Policy & Lecturer in Government at Christopher Newport University, Bitecofer, joins me on the show to talk all about her latest research, plus the potential impact of a presidential bid from Rep. Justin Amash.
