On Friday, Trump fired Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael
Atkinson, who had received the Ukraine whistle blower complaint. Then, he
removed Acting Inspector General for the Defense Department, Glenn Fine, from
the panel overseeing the $2 trillion economic stimulus. Independent journalist
writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel, ties
both removals into the pandemic response in her ongoing coverage. She joins me
on the show today to talk all about it.
Author and senior
fellow at FairVote, David Daley, follows
up on, Ratf**ked, his exposé of partisan redistricting
with a new book about the grassroots movements that are making change around the
country. In Unrigged: How AmericansAre Battling Back to Save Democracy, he tells the tales of Pennsylvania’s defeat of a partisan gerrymander
to Florida’s movement to restore voting rights to ex-felons to political
organizing in the Native American community and more. He joins me on the show
today to talk about his new book as well as the partisan attacks on voting
rights in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the passage of the first Coronavirus relief package, the lessons from the 2008 economic bailout matter as the country plans the recovery. Senior reporter and editor at ProPublica, Jesse Eisinger, examines how that’s done, who benefits and who is left behind. He joins me on the show today to talk about how in the response to the pandemic’s economic fallout so far, we are already replicating many of the same mistakes from 2008.
