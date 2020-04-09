Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
The Coronavirus
pandemic has hit New York State hard, from the epicenter in the city to cases
in rural communities. Today Gov. Cuomo announced that 799 more people had died
from the virus, bringing the state's total fatality count to 7,067. The
reported cases now top 149,316, but the number of hospital admissions is
starting to shrink. While the curve may be starting to flatten in New York, we
still have a long way to go in terms of planning, resources and recovery. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul joins me from the
Governor’s office to talk about the state’s response, the disproportionate
impact of Coronavirus on women and more.
As Congress considers
more stimulus and relief bills for the individuals and businesses impacted by
the pandemic, a group of media makers and advocates urge the government to
include targeted assistance to local journalism. President and CEO of Free Press,
Craig Aaron, joins me today to talk
about the need to reinvest in journalism in the wake of the Coronavirus
pandemic.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) joins me today to talk all
about the coronavirus response and the chaos of the Wisconsin Primary Election.
Staff writer at Mediaite, Zachary
Petrizzo, was last on the show during the CPAC conference, which we later
learned had at least one confirmed case of coronavirus. He joins me on the show
today to talk about the latest stories making headlines at Mediaite.
