Friday, May 01, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Amid the chaos of Trump’s coronavirus briefings and bluster, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become a key figure in delivering information about the administration’s response to the virus. Writer and activist Steve Villano points out how Fauci has been tap-dancing for Trump, tempering medical information with political considerations, reminiscent of the Regan administration’s treatment of the AIDS crisis. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
At least 853 employees of the Smithfield meat processing plant in Sioux Falls, SD, tested positive for COVID-19 before it closed temporarily. Trump signed an executive order compelling meat processing plants to stay open and shielding them from any legal liability, and Smithfield if reopens, especially without precautions, more workers and their families could soon be exposed to the virus. Executive Director, South Dakota Voices for Justice, Taneeza Islam, has been a leading voice calling for accountability and safety for the workers, many of whom are immigrants. She joins me on the show today to talk all about the situation in South Dakota.

 This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with over a million confirmed COVID-19 cases in America, scrutiny on how corporations exploited the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, and Joe Biden’s statement on the sexual assault allegation against him. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.  

Follow Michelangelo on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips. 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.

Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:18 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 