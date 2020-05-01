skip to main |
Amid the
chaos of Trump’s coronavirus briefings and bluster, Dr. Anthony Fauci has
become a key figure in delivering information about the administration’s
response to the virus. Writer and activist Steve Villano points out how Fauci has been tap-dancing for Trump, tempering
medical information with political considerations, reminiscent of the Regan
administration’s treatment of the AIDS crisis. He joins me on the show today to
talk all about it.
At least 853 employees
of the Smithfield meat processing plant in Sioux Falls, SD, tested positive for
COVID-19 before it closed temporarily. Trump signed an executive order
compelling meat processing plants to stay open and shielding them from any
legal liability, and Smithfield if reopens, especially without precautions,
more workers and their families could soon be exposed to the virus. Executive
Director, South Dakota Voices for Justice, Taneeza
Islam, has been a leading voice calling for accountability and safety for
the workers, many of whom are immigrants. She joins me on the show today to
talk all about the situation in South Dakota.
This sure has been another crazy week in
politics what with over a million confirmed COVID-19 cases in
America, scrutiny on how corporations exploited the Paycheck Protection Program
for small businesses, and Joe Biden’s statement on the sexual assault
allegation against him. Joining me today to
help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
