Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As we unpack Dr. Anthony Fauci testimony before the Senate, the Supreme Court battle over Trump’s tax returns, and Trump’s latest attack on the press, we turn to author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast. She’s been keeping up with it all and joins me on the show today to discuss the latest news.
When he was elected Mayor of Holyoke, MA, at the age of 22 back in 2011, Alex Morse made history as the youngest and first openly-gay mayor of the city and one of the youngest mayor in the entire nation. Now, he’s running for congress and wants to unseat longtime incumbent Rep. Richard Neal to serve in Massachusetts’ first district. He joins me on the show today to talk about his campaign.
Today was a big day at the Supreme Court with oral arguments in the battle over Trump’s tax returns and financial records (Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Vance). Mark Joseph Stern of Slate is reporting on these cases and more and joins me to talk about the latest legal news.
