Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the highest unemployment numbers since the Great Depression to a special election in Nebraska to the announcement of Biden and Sanders’ unity task forces.  John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Two and a half years after Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty, the Justice Department asked to have the criminal case dropped. While we monitor the latest in the judge’s responses and possible outside arguments, we turn to Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel. She joins me on the show today to discuss the DOJ’s maneuvers and more layers to the story. 

 From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the death of ICE detainee Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia from COVID 19, recognizing the contributions of essential farm workers and more.

