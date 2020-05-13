skip to main |
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from the
highest unemployment numbers since the Great Depression to a special election
in Nebraska to the announcement of Biden and Sanders’ unity task forces. John returns to the show today to talk all
about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer
for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor
of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper
in Madison, Wisconsin.
Two and a half years after Trump’s former national security adviser
Michael Flynn pleaded guilty, the Justice Department asked to have the criminal
case dropped. While we monitor the latest in the judge’s responses and possible
outside arguments, we turn to Independent journalist writing about national
security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of
EmptyWheel. She joins me on the show today to discuss the DOJ’s maneuvers and more
layers to the story.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the death of ICE detainee Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia from COVID 19, recognizing the contributions of essential farm workers and more.
