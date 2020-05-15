On March 13, Breonna Taylor was shot to death in her own home by Louisville, Ky., police officers who went to the wrong address. Breonna Taylor was an award-winning EMT who was working at two hospitals during the pandemic and her story has animated outrage over yet another police shooting of an unarmed African-American. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins Michelangelo to discuss just how commonplace this kind of tragedy is in America.
The COVID-19 pandemic
has highlighted the urgency to understand where these viruses come from and how
the climate crisis plays a role. Senior environmental reporter at ProPublica, Abrahm Lustgarten, writes about how catastrophic loss in biodiversity, reckless
destruction of wild land and warming temperatures have allowed disease to
explode. He joins me on the show today to talk about the research and what’s at
stake.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with testimony and warnings from Dr.
Anthony Fauci and ousted vaccine official Rick Bright, anti-government protests
in Michigan and negotiating a new federal relief package. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The DailyBeast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
