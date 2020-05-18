Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, May 18, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The U.S. government has paid at least $970,000 to President Trump’s company since Trump took office, according to federal records obtained by The Washington Post. These include 1,600 nightly room rentals as well as a golf cart contract—some of which covers a time period since the Coronavirus pandemic has halted most travel and activity in the US. Washington Post reporter covering the Trump family and their business interests, David Fahrenthold, has been writing about the expenses and joins me to talk all about it.
We’re unpacking the latest news from the ousting of yet another Inspector General to the push to reopen quickly despite concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 to Pres. Obama’s commencement speech remarks and more. Political strategist and SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay joins me on the show to parse the top stories.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump ousting yet another Inspector General to the Wisconsin Supreme Court pushing back on the Governor’s stay-at-home order to negotiations surrounding the next stimulus bill. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
