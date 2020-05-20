Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) has been working to respond to the pandemic as well as build energy for the 2020 election. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest from Capitol Hill and Rhode Island, plus the Equality PAC’s endorsement of Joe Biden.
Trump's spiritual advisor, White House staffer and campaign spokesperson Paula White launched the One Voice Prayer Movement as a nonpartisan "cooperative prayer effort," but it has brought Christian Nationalism deeper into White House activities. Senior Fellow at the People for the American Way’s Right Wing Watch, Peter Montgomery, joins me on the show today to talk about why the One Voice Prayer Movement is a thinly disguised political operation for Trump.
Long before people identified as transgender or lesbian, there were female husbands and the women who loved them. Associate Professor of History at Amherst College, Jen Manion, examines this history of gender identity from the 18th century to the early part of the 20th century in her new book Female Husbands: A Trans History. She joins me on the show to talk all about it.
