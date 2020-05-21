skip to main |
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show
as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making
headlines over at HuffPost.
The US now has over 1.59 million confirmed Coronavirus cases
and 94,276 deaths. Meanwhile, Trump is still boasting about Hydroxychloroquine,
firing Inspects General and more. Salon contributing writer and the
force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton, joins me today
to talk all about the coronavirus, the Trump administration’s response, reopening
the states and more.
As the Supreme Court
bench has shifted under the Trump administration, reproductive rights advocates
and opponents have been watching for challenges to Roe v. Wade. Stearns Weaver
Miller Professor at Florida State University College of Law, Mary Ziegler,
chronicles the fight over reproductive rights from the courtroom to state
houses to communities in her new book Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present. She joins me on the show today to talk all about it,
plus the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the abortion debate and policies.
