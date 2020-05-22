skip to main |
As the US death toll
approaches one million, Trump, Fox and parts of the country are rallying to
reopen and refuse masks. Author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast has been keeping up
with it all and joins me on the show today to talk about the latest coronavirus
news, Matt Lauer’s attempt at a return and New York City’s resilience.
Life-long Manchester resident Rep. Chris Pappas made history when he
became the first LGBTQ representative for the state. Saturday, he will be a
commencement speaker at in Campus Pride’s national “Lavender Graduation” for
lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) and ally graduates of
the Class of 2020. He joins me on the show today to talk about this event and
more from New Hampshire and Capitol Hill.
This sure has been
another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s refusal to wear a mask on his
tour of the Ford factory, Trump attacking Michigan’s mail-in ballot
application, and discussions of Biden’s VP shortlist. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week
in politics is Eleanor Clift the
Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has been a leading force for fellow
Democrats, improving public health and addressing the impact of COVID-19 at
this critical moment. He joins me to talk about the latest in the pandemic
response and more.
Plus, political strategist and friend of SiriusXM Progress, Joe Sudbay, checks in before he guest hosts the Dean Obeidallah Show tonight.
