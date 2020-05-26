Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Trump touted Project Airbridge and its "young geniuses" as the solution for America's medical supply needs, but the Jared Kushner-led effort came under fire for how supplies were distributed and whether political considerations played a role. Mother Jones reporter Stephanie Mencimer wrote all about the project and joins me on the show today to talk about its rise and fall.
Media critic and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following the latest in the coronavirus response and news coverage from the press wanting a close 2020 election to new calls for Twitter to ban Trump and more. He joins me on the show to discuss these and more top stories.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened from death penalty precedents out of Florida, a Michigan judge issuing a political polemic to progress for restoring the right to vote for ex-felons in Florida. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:33 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|