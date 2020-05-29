Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, May 29, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and lack of action from authorities has outraged the public in Minnesota and around the country. Calls for accountability and protests escalate, as Trump threatens violence. Director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, Prof. Ibram X. Kendi, joins me today to talk about the controversy and racism in America.
A Republican state legislator tested positive for COVID-19, but leadership delayed notifying the Democratic members of the Pennsylvania statehouse, deepening the partisan rifts amidst the health crisis. State Rep. Brian Sims (D-182) spoke out about the health risks for him and his colleagues and he joins me on the show today to talk all about it.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in America, Trump criticizing Biden for wearing a mask and the police killing of George Floyd. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
