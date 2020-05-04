Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Monday, May 04, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) was the first nurse to be elected to the U.S. Congress and serves as chair of the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. She joins me on the show today to talk about the response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the impact on her Dallas-area district and more.
As more states prepare to reopen businesses, Coronavirus continues to spread around the nation while testing lags. Codirector of the Global Health Justice Partnership and an assistant professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, Gregg Gonsalves, writes in The Nation about the response to the virus, the rhetoric coming from the White House and the path to a vaccine. He joins me on the show today to discuss the key issues at stake.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from states reopening to calls to rescue the US postal service to discussions of Joe Biden’s potential running mate. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
