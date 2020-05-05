Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Media critic and creator of Press Run: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been keeping up with the President’s lies about the coronavirus and the failure to scrutinize his claims or performance. He also writes about the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden and how it is markedly different than the ones against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He joins me on the show to discuss these and more top stories.
Kathleen Sebelius has helped lead health policy as the Governor of Kansas (2003-2003) and as US Secretary of Health and Human Services (2009-2014). She joins me on the show today to talk about the response to the pandemic, the healthcare situation in America and more.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the first online Supreme Court proceedings to manipulation of election ballots to the push to expand mail-in voting to all. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
