Wednesday, May 06, 2020
The White House and many states are moving ahead with plans to reopen the country before containing the spread of the disease or fully ramping up testing and tracing. Former Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Obama and hose of the new podcast In the Bubble, Andy Slavitt, has been on the ground working to bring vital supplies, medical knowledge and clear solutions together. He joins me to talk about why relaxing social distancing now is a mistake and how we can better address the pandemic.
Amidst the pandemic, we find ourselves distanced from the in-person communities and resources we rely on and have been forced to adapt. The Los Angeles LGBT Center has been able to modify many of its vital services for this moment, and serve as a support for LGBT youth, seniors and everyone in between, even at a time of crisis. Chief operating officer of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Darrel Cummings, joins me on the show to discuss serving constituents during the COVID-19 crisis.
Independent, award-winning investigative journalist, Frank Smyth, chronicles America’s most powerful, most secretive, and most controversial nonprofit, and how far it has strayed from its origins in his new book, The NRA: The Unauthorized History. He joins me on the show today to talk about the NRA from its early days focusing on marksmanship to becoming the “most feared lobbying force in America."
