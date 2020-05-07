With Joe Biden now the
presumptive Democratic Party nominee, attention has turned to his potential
running mate. Some feat that if he picked Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts
senate seat would be vulnerable, but as founder of Daily Kos, Markos Moulitsas,
writes, that fear is unfounded. He joins me on the show today to talk all about
the 2020 considerations and more.
