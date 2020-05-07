Thursday, May 07, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

With Joe Biden now the presumptive Democratic Party nominee, attention has turned to his potential running mate. Some feat that if he picked Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senate seat would be vulnerable, but as founder of Daily Kos, Markos Moulitsas, writes, that fear is unfounded. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the 2020 considerations and more.

Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while jogging in suburban Georgia over two months ago, but his killers have yet to be arrested or charged with the crime. A newly released video of part of the incident has brought more attention to the killing of yet another unarmed black man in America. Award winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson, joins me on the show today to talk about the controversy and more.



University of Colorado Boulder professor Benjamin Teitelbaum writes about how an obscure anti-progress philosophy came to influence American and global politics in his new book War for Eternity: The Rise of the Far Right and the Return of Traditionalism. He joins me on the show today to talk about how key figures in the movement including Steve Bannon have advanced these agendas and are also exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic.


