Monday, June 01, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As protests spread, calls for police reform grow, and Trump asks governors to use more force, the killing of George Floyd has inflamed the nation. Justice correspondent at The Nation, Elie Mystal, joins Michelangelo to talk about the incident, the protests and more.
As the country roils over police brutality incidents, Trump incites from afar, tweeting “once the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Award winning author and Emory University Professor of African American Studies, Carol Anderson, joins me on the show today to talk about the systemic racism at the core of the protests and more.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from nationwide protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Trump’s attacks on social media and the latest in the coronavirus response. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
