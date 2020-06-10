Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As nationwide protests and calls for change have grown louder, the New York State legislature started passing police reform bills that opens up police disciplinary records, enhancing transparency and accountability. New York State Rep. Danny O’Donnell (D-69) sponsored the bill in the Assembly and joins me on the show today to talk about the legislation, as well as more from New York State plus Pride Month.
Primary election problems during the pandemic have underscored the need for mail-in voting in 2020. Senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights, Ari Berman, argues that when it comes to the need to protect the vote, Wisconsin was a wakeup call and Georgia was a siren. He joins me on the show to talk all about what we’ve been witnessing at the voting booth and what needs to be done to protect our elections.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on Customs and Border Patrol officers deployed to contain protesters, how the pandemic is affecting immigrants and more.
