Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
As we unpack the latest economic numbers, Trump’s conspiracy theories and military leaders criticizing Trump, we turn to Former White House Cabinet Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Labor during the Obama administration, Chris Lu, now a senior fellow at the Miller Center. He joins me on the show today to talk about the latest unemployment numbers, the Trump’s tweets and more.
As COVID-19 cases keep rising around the country, Trump is planning his first “post-coronavirus” rally. Meanwhile, Attorney General Bill Barr helps Trump fortify himself in the White House. We turn to Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby” Parton, joins me today to talk all about the coronavirus, the Trump administration’s response to the protests, and more.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:44 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|