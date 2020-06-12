Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, June 12, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the country reckons with police brutality, some activists are calling for major change by "defunding the police." Georgetown Law School professor and former Deputy Chief in the Special Litigation Section of the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Christy Lopez, explains in a Washington Post op-ed that this kind of reform is not as radical as it sounds and opens the door to rethinking the role of police. She joins me on the show today to talk about the ways we can reinvent policing and public safety in America.
From addressing the pandemic’s spread and economic fallout to proposing a ban on the use of tear gas, Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) has been working to help constituents in California’s 41st district and the nation. He joins me on the show today to talk about more from Congress, plus joining Joe Biden’s LGBTQ steering Committee.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Senate advocating to rename Confederacy-named military bases, local and federal momentum on police reform, and increases in COVID cases in parts of the country. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:55 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|