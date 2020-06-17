skip to main |
skip to sidebar
Even with Biden leading in the
polls, the press continues to frame the Democrats as “in disarray.” At the same
time, the press tends to give Trump’s lies and pathologies a pass. Media critic
and creator of PressRun: the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following it all and joins me on the show to discuss
these and more top stories.
In addition to hosting Resistance Abroad on SiriusXM Progress every Saturday, former White House Senior Director and State Department Senior Advisor, Nayyera Haq, has been keeping up with the revelations coming out of John Bolton's book, and writing about her family’s own experiences with racism and the need to advance the conversation. She joins me on the show today to talk the challenge of confronting racism on a daily basis, and more.
During Pride Month, we explore the Legacy Project’s work to showcase the contributions of LGBTQ figures. Founder and executive director of the Legacy Project, Victor Salvo, joins me on the show today to talk about raising the visibility of LGBTQ people across different eras, fields and continents.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
|