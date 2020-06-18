Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 18, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at the new HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
In 2018, Rep. Angie Craig turned the second district of Minnesota blue, bringing more progressive energy to congress as the first lesbian mom in the House of Representatives. She joins me on the show today to talk about joining Joe Biden’s LGBTQ steering Committee, this week’s Supreme Court decisions and more from Minnesota and Capitol Hill.
Today, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to rescind DACA, the program protecting hundreds of thousands of Dreamers from deportation—a major victory even as the administration continues to tighten restrictions for asylum seekers and others. Immigration attorney and legal consultant, David Leopold, joins me on the show today to breakdown the Supreme Court decision and what’s next in the battle for immigration rights.
