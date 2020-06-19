Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, June 19, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to rescind DACA, the program protecting hundreds of thousands of Dreamers from deportation, but the President continues to push for anti-immigrant policies. DACA recipient and Digital Campaigns Manager at FWD.us, Juan Escalante, joins me on the show today to talk about the impact of the decision and the ongoing fight for immigrant rights.
Today is Juneteenth, a moment to celebrate the end of slavery in America, but at this moment we are also living with a racist president, a pandemic and economic crisis, and police violence that have all disproportionately harmed minority communities. Award-winning blogger and trans human rights advocate, Monica Roberts (AKA TransGriot), joins me on the show today to talk about the significance of the day, visibility for the trans community and more.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s Tulsa rally tomorrow, major Supreme Court rulings and more environmental rollbacks from the Trump administration. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:51 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|