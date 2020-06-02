skip to main |
On Friday, New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie (D-20) joined constituents peacefully
protesting George Floyd’s murder in Brooklyn, and then the police
pepper-sprayed and handcuffed him. He joins me today to talk more about the front lines of protest and the front lines of legislating for reform in Albany.
As we keep up with the latest news on the pandemic to Trump to police brutality, we turn to SiriusXM Progress’ own Dean Obeidallah, comedian, lawyer and host of The Dean Obeidallah Show. He joins me to talk about some of the top news and more coming up on the channel.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
the Supreme Court upholding COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship to Trump’s
attempt to censor Twitter to city curfews that could affect primary elections.
Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
