Monday, June 22, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Friday night, the Department of Justice announced that US Attorney Geoffrey Berman was resigning, but the plot soon thickened with rival accounts of “resigning” vs. “firing” questions about who would be the successor and conflicting depictions of Trump’s involvement. Independent journalist writing about national security and civil liberties, Marcy Wheeler of EmptyWheel. She joins me on the show today to unpack it all.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump’s Tulsa rally debacle to calls for police accountability to upcoming primary elections. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
