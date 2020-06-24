Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Journalist, TV personality, and documentary filmmaker Clay Cane is also the host of SiriusXM Urban View’s Clay Cane Show (12pmET – 1pmET Monday to Friday on Channel 126). He joins me on the show today to talk about Pride Month, recent elections, his Washington Post article on reuniting with his homophobic father, and more.
From Capitol Hill to the States, immigration has become a defining issue in American life and politics, especially under the Trump administration. Senior political writer at Daily Kos Gabe Ortiz joins me on the show today to talk about the latest immigration news on DACA recipients, the Trump administration’s new immigration restrictions and more.
When Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) was first elected to the Senate in 2012, she made history as the became the first woman Wisconsin sent to the Senate and the first openly LGBTQ Senator ever. She joins me on the show this Pride Month to talk about the recent Supreme Court decision ending anti-LGBTQ employment discrimination, the push for the Equality Act and more.
