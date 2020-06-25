Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
DC has been a focal point of the unrest in America from the Trump administration’s tear-gassing of protesters in Lafayette Square to the Black Lives Matter protests and murals. Yet, DC residents still lack full representation in government. The movement to change that keeps growing, and the House will vote on DC statehood tomorrow. Executive Director of DC Vote, Bo Shuff, joins me on the show today to talk all about the effort to make DC a state.
Plus, tune in at 5pmET for a special one-hour tribute to Larry Kramer, the late AIDS activist and playwright. Celebrate Kramer's life and work on his 85th birthday with the first interview with his husband, David Webster.
