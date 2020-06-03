Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As America grapples with civil unrest and a public health crisis, Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton, has been writing about it all. She joins me today to talk all about the latest news and what’s happening with protests on the West Coast.
As we follow the latest protests, Trump’s dangerous stunts, and the COVID-19 pandemic, we turn to fellow SiriusXM Progress host and comedian John Fugelsang. He hosts Tell Me Everything live weeknights 9pmET to midnight and he joins me today to check in on the top stories and highlight what’s coming up on the channel later this week.
During his first presidential campaign, Trump insisted "I am the law and order candidate" and promised in his inaugural address that "this American carnage stops right here and right now." Now, he's pushing the law and order message again, but as Princeton University Professor Kevin M. Kruse writes for The Washington Post, that the message falls flat for an incumbent. He joins me on the show today to talk more about the history of law and order appeals and Trump’s approach.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:35 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|