Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
New reports revealed that Russia secretly offered Afghan militants bounties to kill American troops and the Trump administration knew about these efforts for months. Veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), joins me on the show today to talk about the revelations, as well as Arizona’s efforts to grapple with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
We end Pride Month with a memoir from Tom Rastrelli. He shares his journey to the cloth and back in his new book Confessions of a Gay Priest: A Memoir of Sex, Love, Abuse, and Scandal in the Catholic Seminary, and joins me on the show to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Supreme Court rulings on abortion law, power over the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state funding of religious schools. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Veteran and member of the House Judiciary Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), has been scrutinizing the Trump administration’s response to reports of Russian bounties on US soldiers’ lives. He joins me on the show today to talk all about it and holding the administration to account.
Follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! Signup for his new newsletter The Signorile Report for updates and show clips.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
We love your feedback! Take the listener survey.
Posted by Sydney Beveridge at 3:00 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|