In the
wake of the killing of George Floyd, Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) and fellow members of congress are pushing for new
police reform measures. As Trump pushes for military involvement in the
protests, Pocan and his colleagues introduced a bill requiring Congressional
approval before the President invokes the Insurrection Act. Rep. Pocan joins me
on the show today to talk about putting a check on unchecked power.
Over the past few days newsrooms
erupted over conflicts on covering the protests. Meanwhile, Trump continues to
humiliate the White House press corps. Media critic and creator of PressRun:
the home of fearless media commentary, Eric Boehlert, has been following
it all and joins me on the show to discuss these and more top stories.
Since we last spoke
with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Trump
threatening military force on protestors to Congress introducing new police
reform bills to the conflict between Trump and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. John returns to the show today to talk all about these
issues and whole lot more, John is The
Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
