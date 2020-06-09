skip to main |
Trump spouts conspiracy
theories about ANTIFA and the protests, but keeps slipping in the polls as a
nationwide push for police reform gains more and more momentum. Author and
editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast has been keeping up with it all and joins me on the show today to
talk about the latest headlines and more.
As the country grapples
with the pandemic, a recession and police brutality, host of SiriusXM
Progress’s Affirmative Reaction, Xorje Olivares, joins me on the show
today to talk about the latest news, plus Pride Month.
Since we last spoke
with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from
nationwide protests and more demonstrations in DC to House Democrats’ police
reform proposals to questions about the legality of Trump’s voter registration.
Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
