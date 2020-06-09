Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


Trump spouts conspiracy theories about ANTIFA and the protests, but keeps slipping in the polls as a nationwide push for police reform gains more and more momentum. Author and editor-at-large for The Daily Beast, Molly Jong-Fast has been keeping up with it all and joins me on the show today to talk about the latest headlines and more.

As the country grapples with the pandemic, a recession and police brutality, host of SiriusXM Progress’s Affirmative Reaction, Xorje Olivares, joins me on the show today to talk about the latest news, plus Pride Month.



Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from nationwide protests and more demonstrations in DC to House Democrats’ police reform proposals to questions about the legality of Trump’s voter registration. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


