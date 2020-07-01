Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned a highly restrictive Louisiana abortion law in June Medical Services v. Russo. While this is a victory for this law, anti-abortion forces continue to organize around the nation and more court challenges to reproductive freedoms are in the pipeline. Political comedian and Abortion Access Front founder, Lizz Winstead, joins me on the show today to talk about the case, abortion rights around the US and mobilizing on the issue.MSNBC Political Analyst, Chief Public Affairs Officer of MoveOn.org and Obama Administration alum, Karine Jean-Pierre, recently joined the Joe Biden2020 campaign as a senior advisor. She joins me on the show today to talk about the campaign, gearing up for the election, Pride Month during a pandemic and more.
Exploring the history of the fight for gay rights, we’re focusing in on a key movement that began a generation before Stonewall. Author and historian, Eric Cervini, chronicles the story of astronomer Frank Kameny, the systematic persecution of gay federal employees, and the movement to fight it in his new book The Deviant's War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America. He joins me on the show to talk all about it.
