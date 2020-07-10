Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Friday, July 10, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Alt-right activist and OANN correspondent Jack Posobiec is known for his pro-Trump comments as well as his bigotry and spread of misinformation. Senior investigative reporter at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Michael Edison Hayden, conducted a detailed analysis of Posobiec’s tweets and more. He joins me on the show today to discuss how Posobiec weaponized Twitter’s platform.
On Sunday, VoteNC.org is launching a voter turnout campaign in the battleground state of North Carolina with an online concert full of diverse music and celebration. Grammy-nominated musician and front man of Che Apalache, Joe Troop, is co-hosting the event. He joins me on the show today to talk all about the launch and mobilizing voters in North Carolina.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with more Supreme Court rulings, COVID-19 continuing to spread and the partisan tug-of-war over Obamacare in the middle of the pandemic. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
