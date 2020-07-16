Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone.
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Editorial Director at HuffPost Personal and host of the new D is for Desire podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at HuffPost.
Coronavirus keeps surging in Florida, where there are now over 300,000 confirmed cases and 4,677 deaths. Activist and Florida state coordinator for United We Dream, Thomas Kennedy, interrupted Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mayor Carlos Gimenez at a press conference on Monday to call out the leaders for their failures in handling the pandemic. He joins me on the show today to talk about his protest and more.
Coronavirus cases keep surging, but leaders like Gov. Kemp are pushing back on safety precautions like mandatory masks. Meanwhile, Biden keeps climbing in the polls and Trump has resorted to giving rallies at his press conferences. Salon contributing writer and the force behind Digby’s Hullabaloo, Heather “Digby”Parton, joins me today to talk all about the latest news.
